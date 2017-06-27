Missouri NAACP Issues Travel Warning, Considers Boycott Of State

Missouri NAACP Issues Travel Warning, Considers Boycott Of State

The leader of the state chapter says that there is a chance that those who come to the show-me-state won’t have their civil rights respected.

Foxy NC staff
Given that this was the state where the city of Ferguson erupted over the death of Mike Brown, it is now a felony if one fights in school (wonder who that targets?) and in response to a new bill that would make it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination, the Missouri NAACP has issued an advisory that tells travelers to exercise caution when visiting the state, because there is a chance their civil rights will be violated.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that NAACP state chapter President Rod Chapel issued the declaration on Monday, and cites the bill, which is currently on the desk of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens has not indicated if he will sign the bill or not.

“At this point, I think everybody’s’ civil rights are now in jeopardy,” said Chapel.

Other issues cited in the advisory include a recent attorney general’s report that shows black Missouri drivers last year were 75 percent more likely to be stopped than whites.

Chapel also said that his chapter is considering a full boycott of Missouri, a tactic that’s been used against other states that have adopted non-progressive policies.

The Missouri NAACP and other opponents of the bill are rallying Tuesday at the state Capitol to urge Greitens to veto the legislation.

SOURCE: Springfield News-Leader

