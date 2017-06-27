Entertainment News
On Blast: 'SNL' Star Leslie Jones Claims Ritz-Carlton Chain Doesn't 'Like Black People'

The comedian used twitter to call out the Ritz to her 600,000 plus followers.

HelloBeautiful Staff
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


After riding high from hosting the annual BET Awards, comedian Leslie Jones, 49, revealed she had a terrible experience when it came to her living accommodations.

The ‘SNL’ star, who enjoys a very close relationship with her 600,000 plus social media followers, tweeted out the following just hours after the awards ceremony:

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DON’T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

Not many details remain on what actually happened, but the comedian was apparently pissed. In response, a rep for Ritz responded to Jones’ tweet to offer their condolences for the not so pleasant experience.

“We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away.”

According to PEOPLE, a rep for the hotel could not be reached for comment.

Kudos to Jones for using social media as a platform to get her point across. We hope the comedian and the Ritz can come to a fair resolution soon!

SOURCE: PEOPLE

