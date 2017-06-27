The 1st Annual NBA Awards

Yesterday, the NBA hosted the 1st NBA Awards show. It aired live on TNT. The show featured the traditional season ending awards but 6 more awards that were determined exclusively by fans. Want to know who won? Below is a complete list of winners:
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder – WINNER
James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors – WINNER
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Kia Most Improved Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks – WINNER
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets – WINNER
Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
Lou Williams, Houston Rockets
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks – WINNER
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Coach of the Year
Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets – WINNER
Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs
Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat
NBA Basketball Executive of the Year
Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors- WINNER
NBA Sportsmanship Award
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets – WINNER
NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics – WINNER
Sager Strong Award
Monty Williams, San Antonio Spurs – WINNER
#BestPlayoffMoment
Golden State’s Kevin Durant hits pull-up 3-pointer late in Game 3 of The Finals – WINNER
Boston’s Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 53 points amidst personal tragedy
Washington’s John Wall with game-winning shot in East semifinals
#PerformanceOfTheYear
Golden State’s Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana – WINNER
Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston
Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando
#GameWinnerOfTheYear
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver – WINNER
Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State
Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis vs. Boston
Hustle Award
Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets – WINNER
#DunkOfTheYear
Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta – WINNER
Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn
Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix
#BlockOfTheYear
San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston – WINNER
New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn
Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto
#AssistOfTheYear
Golden State’s Draymond Green to StephenCurry to Kevin Durant – WINNER
Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass
LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pass
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award
Dirk Nowitzki – WINNER
#BestStyle
Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook – WINNER
Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert
Chicago’s Dwyane Wade
NBA All-Rookie Team
Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks
Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings
Willy Hernangomez, New York Knicks
NBA All-Defensive Team
Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
Chris Paul, LA Clippers
Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets