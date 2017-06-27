The 1st Annual NBA Awards

Yesterday, the NBA hosted the 1st NBA Awards show. It aired live on TNT. The show featured the traditional season ending awards but 6 more awards that were determined exclusively by fans. Want to know who won? Below is a complete list of winners:

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder – WINNER

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors – WINNER

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Kia Most Improved Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks – WINNER

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets – WINNER

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Lou Williams, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks – WINNER

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike D’Antoni, Houston Rockets – WINNER

Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

NBA Basketball Executive of the Year

Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors- WINNER

NBA Sportsmanship Award

Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets – WINNER

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics – WINNER



Sager Strong Award

Monty Williams, San Antonio Spurs – WINNER

#BestPlayoffMoment

Golden State’s Kevin Durant hits pull-up 3-pointer late in Game 3 of The Finals – WINNER

Boston’s Isaiah Thomas scores career-high 53 points amidst personal tragedy

Washington’s John Wall with game-winning shot in East semifinals

#PerformanceOfTheYear

Golden State’s Klay Thompson scores 60 in three quarters vs. Indiana – WINNER

Phoenix’s Devin Booker 70-point game vs. Boston

Houston’s James Harden nets 53-16-17 triple double vs. New York

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook with most points in a triple double, 57-13-11, vs. Orlando

#GameWinnerOfTheYear

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook vs. Denver – WINNER

Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving vs. Golden State

Phoenix’s Tyler Ulis vs. Boston

Hustle Award

Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets – WINNER

#DunkOfTheYear

Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo vs. Atlanta – WINNER

Los Angeles Lakers’ Larry Nance, Jr. vs. Brooklyn

Minnesota’s Zach LaVine vs. Phoenix



#BlockOfTheYear

San Antonio’s Kawhi Leonard vs. Houston – WINNER

New York’s Kristaps Porzingis vs. Brooklyn

Miami’s Hassan Whiteside vs. Toronto

#AssistOfTheYear

Golden State’s Draymond Green to StephenCurry to Kevin Durant – WINNER

Denver’s Nikola Jokic with no-look pass

LA Clippers’ Chris Paul with wraparound pass

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award

Dirk Nowitzki – WINNER

#BestStyle

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook – WINNER

Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert

Chicago’s Dwyane Wade



NBA All-Rookie Team

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Willy Hernangomez, New York Knicks

NBA All-Defensive Team

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul, LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets

