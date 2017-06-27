DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal In Exclusive Interview

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Scandal In Exclusive Interview

In this exclusive, Jackson tells his side of the scandal that rocked all of reality TV.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

In the world of reality TV, no story has been bigger than the sex scandal drama that allegedly occurred on the set of Bachelor in Paradise’ between former contestants DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios.

Now, after weeks of silence and shunning the press, Jackson has opened up in an exclusive interview with E! News to set the record straight and clear his name once and for all.

Jackson sat down with the outlet for a three-part interview that will air throughout the week.

Jackson details what exactly happened between him and Olympios which led to a production shut down.

In addition to detailing the events of the night in question, he also discusses how he and his family have been impacted by the media scrutiny throughout the last few weeks. “It was stressful. For me, mostly for my mother,” he said. “It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day. It was very difficult. My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do.”

You can watch extended clips of DeMario Jackson’s interview with E! News BELOW:


 


 


Last week Jackson was cleared of any misconduct or wrongdoing following a full investigation by Warner Bros.

DON’T MISS:

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Investigation Concludes With No Evidence Of Wrongdoing

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Kenny Vs. Lee – Round 1

On Blast: ‘SNL’ Star Leslie Jones Claims Ritz-Carlton Chain Doesn’t ‘Like Black People’

Celebrities Whose Reality Got Too Real

8 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Whose Reality Got Too Real

Continue reading Celebrities Whose Reality Got Too Real

Celebrities Whose Reality Got Too Real

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav ‘Round The Way…
 22 mins ago
06.28.17
ATL’s Finest Celebrates ‘Bossip On WE’ At Star-Studded…
 1 hour ago
06.28.17
Did Brandy & Sir The Baptist Call It…
 4 hours ago
06.28.17
69th Annual Parsons Benefit
Rihanna Spotted Locking Lips With Saudi Buisnessman Worth…
 5 hours ago
06.28.17
BET Experience: Yvone Orji Talks ‘Insecure’ Season 2…
 5 hours ago
06.28.17
Woman Listening to Music
Foxy 4 Play Weekend: We Play What You…
 6 hours ago
06.28.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Kenny Vs. Lee – Round…
 17 hours ago
06.28.17
DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Joseline Hernandez Posts Disturbing Tweets About Stevie J’s…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
Chicken Tacos
Here’s Your Taco Inspiration For #TacoTuesday
 1 day ago
06.27.17
TOPSHOT-ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA
Serena Williams Claps Back At John McEnroe And…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Kirk To Get…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Kenny Vs. Lee – Round…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Show
Not Today! Woman Accuses Bruno Mars Of Cultural…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
BMM 2016
Photos