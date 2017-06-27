Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril

The future of the GOP Senate health care bill is on shaky ground, making it appear doubtful that the Senate would start debates on the measure Tuesday morning and vote on it before the July 4th break.

On Monday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) slowed down the Republican effort to replace President Obama’s Affordable Care Act when it reported that the Senate bill would increase the number of uninsured people by an estimated 22 million over the next decade, The New York Times.

At least three Republicans, Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Nevada’s Dean Heller and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, said they plan to vote against debating the proposed health care measure.

Collins tweeted her opposition to the Senate health care bill, which she said does not fix the Affordable Care Act:

I want to work w/ my GOP & Dem colleagues to fix the flaws in ACA. CBO analysis shows Senate bill won't do it. I will vote no on mtp. 1/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

CBO says 22 million people lose insurance; Medicaid cuts hurt most vulnerable Americans; access to healthcare in rural areas threatened. 2/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

Senate bill doesn't fix ACA problems for rural Maine. Our hospitals are already struggling. 1 in 5 Mainers are on Medicaid. 3/3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) June 26, 2017

According to the CBO’s analysis, the Senate bill would also increase premiums and out-of-pocket expenses for some people who are close to retirement and for low-income people. At the same time, deductibles would increase, and government subsidies to help people pay for insurance would decrease.

The CBO’s analysis of the Senate bill is similar to its conclusions about the House version, former CBO director Doug Holtz-Eakin said, according to The Washington Post.

Holtz-Eakin, a Republican, added that GOP lawmakers are “going to get beaten on the head with the CBO report like it’s a club.”

Nonpartisan health care organization are also criticizing the bill. USA Today reported that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the March of Dimes are among a coalition that’s calling on Senate lawmakers to vote against the measure. They believe it “will do irreparable harm to patients, particularly those living with chronic illnesses.”

The American Medical Association wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday expressing opposition to the measure.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump cast doubt on the accuracy of the CBO’s report. In a tweet, he praised Senate Republicans for working hard to replace Obamacare. “Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn!” he added.

Republican Senators are working very hard to get there, with no help from the Democrats. Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

SOURCE: New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today

