Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Senate Republican Health Care Bill In Peril

The nonpartisan CBO delivered a major blow, estimating that 22 million people would lose heath care under the senate measure.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The future of the GOP Senate health care bill is on shaky ground, making it appear doubtful that the Senate would start debates on the measure Tuesday morning and vote on it before the July 4th break.

On Monday, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) slowed down the Republican effort to replace President Obama’s Affordable Care Act when it reported that the Senate bill would increase the number of uninsured people by an estimated 22 million over the next decade, The New York Times.

At least three Republicans, Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Nevada’s Dean Heller and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, said they plan to vote against debating the proposed health care measure.

Collins tweeted her opposition to the Senate health care bill, which she said does not fix the Affordable Care Act:

According to the CBO’s analysis, the Senate bill would also increase premiums and out-of-pocket expenses for some people who are close to retirement and for low-income people. At the same time, deductibles would increase, and government subsidies to help people pay for insurance would decrease.

The CBO’s analysis of the Senate bill is similar to its conclusions about the House version, former CBO director Doug Holtz-Eakin said, according to The Washington Post.

Holtz-Eakin, a Republican, added that GOP lawmakers are “going to get beaten on the head with the CBO report like it’s a club.”

Nonpartisan health care organization are also criticizing the bill. USA Today reported that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the March of Dimes are among a coalition that’s calling on Senate lawmakers to vote against the measure. They believe it “will do irreparable harm to patients, particularly those living with chronic illnesses.”

The American Medical Association wrote a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Monday expressing opposition to the measure.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump cast doubt on the accuracy of the CBO’s report. In a tweet, he praised Senate Republicans for working hard to replace Obamacare. “Not easy! Perhaps just let OCare crash & burn!” he added.

SOURCE:  New York Times, Washington Post, USA Today

SEE ALSO:

Trump Pulls Ailing Health Care Bill To Save Face

Obama Urges Lawmakers To Have ‘Courage’ In Battle For Health Care

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

46 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
La La Anthony’s Not Divorcing Carmelo Anthony
 9 hours ago
06.29.17
Woman Listening to Music
Foxy 4 Play Weekend: We Play What You…
 14 hours ago
06.28.17
Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav ‘Round The Way…
 14 hours ago
06.28.17
ATL’s Finest Celebrates ‘Bossip On WE’ At Star-Studded…
 15 hours ago
06.28.17
Did Brandy & Sir The Baptist Call It…
 17 hours ago
06.28.17
69th Annual Parsons Benefit
Rihanna Spotted Locking Lips With Saudi Buisnessman Worth…
 18 hours ago
06.28.17
BET Experience: Yvone Orji Talks ‘Insecure’ Season 2…
 18 hours ago
06.28.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Kenny Vs. Lee – Round…
 1 day ago
06.28.17
DeMario Jackson Gives His Side Of The ‘Bachelor…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Joseline Hernandez Posts Disturbing Tweets About Stevie J’s…
 2 days ago
06.28.17
Chicken Tacos
Here’s Your Taco Inspiration For #TacoTuesday
 2 days ago
06.27.17
On Blast: ‘SNL’ Star Leslie Jones Claims Ritz-Carlton…
 2 days ago
06.29.17
TOPSHOT-ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA
Serena Williams Claps Back At John McEnroe And…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Kirk To Get…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
BMM 2016
Photos