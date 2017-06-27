Serena Williams Claps Back At John McEnroe And Debuts Gorgeous Maternity Pics

Serena Williams debuted her maternity shoot photos via Vanity Fair this morning, and they’re beautiful.

The tennis champion also took a couple of minutes out of her day yesterday to address some comments that former tennis player John McEnroe made about her.

McEnroe admitted that while Serena is the greatest female player ever, but went on to say that she would be “like No. 700 in the world” if she were to play on the men’s circuit. Naturally, Williams, winner of 23 grand slam singles titles and the only woman in Forbes’ list of the world’s 100 highest paid athletes in 2017, had a response.

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Very classy.

This morning, Vanity Fair released photos of the pregnant tennis star along with an article about her love story with Alexis Ohanian.

Must read article. Link in bio A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

A star is born . #SerenaWilliams featured in #Vanityfair #Magazine #pregnant #photoshoot by #annieleibovitz #jessicadiehl A post shared by Circle of Sports (@circleofsports) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

More from #SerenaWilliams' Vanity Fair pregnancy shoot. A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:11am PDT

Beautiful.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark