Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Serena Williams Claps Back At John McEnroe And Debuts Gorgeous Maternity Pics

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Serena Williams debuted her maternity shoot photos via Vanity Fair this morning, and they’re beautiful.

The tennis champion also took a couple of minutes out of her day yesterday to address some comments that former tennis player John McEnroe made about her.

McEnroe admitted that while Serena is the greatest female player ever, but went on to say that she would be “like No. 700 in the world” if she were to play on the men’s circuit. Naturally, Williams, winner of 23 grand slam singles titles and the only woman in Forbes’ list of the world’s 100 highest paid athletes in 2017, had a response.

Very classy.

This morning, Vanity Fair released photos of the pregnant tennis star along with an article about her love story with Alexis Ohanian.

 

Must read article. Link in bio

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

A star is born . #SerenaWilliams featured in #Vanityfair #Magazine #pregnant #photoshoot by #annieleibovitz #jessicadiehl

A post shared by Circle of Sports (@circleofsports) on

 

More from #SerenaWilliams' Vanity Fair pregnancy shoot.

A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on

Beautiful.

 

June 27: This Day in Black Music History

2 photos Launch gallery

June 27: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading Serena Williams Claps Back At John McEnroe And Debuts Gorgeous Maternity Pics

June 27: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979. Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the  achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Maternity , pregnant , Serena Williams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chicken Tacos
Here’s Your Taco Inspiration For #TacoTuesday
 30 mins ago
06.27.17
TOPSHOT-ENTERTAINMENT-US-COSTUME-FASHION-MET-GALA
Serena Williams Claps Back At John McEnroe And…
 2 hours ago
06.27.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Kirk To Get…
 12 hours ago
06.27.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Kenny Vs. Lee – Round…
 12 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Show
Not Today! Woman Accuses Bruno Mars Of Cultural…
 15 hours ago
06.27.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Beyoncé Brings The Twins Home!
 17 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Maxwell And Tamar Gave Their All Last Night…
 23 hours ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Show
Check Out Xscape And Bruno Mars Performing At…
 24 hours ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Edition Performed At The BET Awards Last…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
KeKe Wyatt Reveals Her Child Was Diagnosed With…
 1 day ago
06.27.17
Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day
Mary J. Blige: There’s A Special Place In…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Lil Kim Named In The Middle Of BET…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
BMM 2016
Photos