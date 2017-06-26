How The Supreme Court Ruling Reinstates Part Of Trump’s Travel Ban

How The Supreme Court Ruling Reinstates Part Of Trump’s Travel Ban

The high court gave President Trump's "travel ban" a partial victory today and will go into effect this week.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that it will uphold certain portions of Donald Trump’s travel ban, which will affect travelers from six countries— Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen—but with one important caveat.

The new rule would stop citizens of these six mostly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. for a period of 90 days, and an refugees from entering the country for 120 days.

However, as the Washington Post reports, the court made an important exception for those from those affected nations: the ban “may not be enforced against foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.”

What this means is that if a citizen from one of these nations has a family member who lives here, and they want to visit or live with them here, they may. The ban also would not apply to students who were admitted to an American university or college.

Iraq was included in President Trump’s initial executive order which instated the travel ban, but was later dropped, after two lower courts struck the ban down.

Since then, travelers from those six countries have been entering the United States following normal visa procedures. That will all end on Thursday, as the reinstated ban is to begin 72 hours after the high court’s ruling.

It remains to be seen if there will be as much opposition to this ruling as the initial ones, where thousands took to airports around the nation to protest the president’s action.

The court said it would hear the full case when it reconvenes in October

SOURCE: The Washington Post

Judge Temporarily Blocks Donald Trump's Controversial Travel Ban 

Trump's Revised Travel Ban Is Struck Down Once Again

 

