CANDID: Sex Facts 101: Does Coconut Oil Make A Good Lubricant?

#TeamBeautiful plays the age old, "True" and "False" game about little known sex facts.

On this episode of “Candid,” #TeamBeautiful plays the age old, “True” and “False” game about little known sex facts. Also, a revealing interview with non-conforming gender model, Petr Nitka who shares her rise to stardom in the fashion industry.

LGBTQ people of color are far more likely to experience violence according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs’ most recent report and when transgender women are under attack, it’s important to uplift and shine light on those who are challenging perceptions, organizing people, or just plain changing the game. Today we honor the beauty of the recently deceased Chyna Gibson, Ciara McElveen, and Jaquarrius Holland, by highlighting trans women from Laverne to Amiyah who are doing big things.

BMM 2016
Photos