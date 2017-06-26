Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

KeKe Wyatt Reveals Her Child Was Diagnosed With Cancer: “Please Pray For My Family”

The singer revealed she plans to shave her head as her child fights the disease.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2015 WEEN Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


R&B vocal powerhouse Keke Wyatt recently revealed to her fans that her child is fighting cancer.

The 35-year-old mother penned a letter in an IG post, asking her followers to pray for her family.

“Haven’t really said too much about my personal life, but my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved,” she described. The songstress then disclosed her plans to shave her head in honor of her child.

She asked fans to donate to http://www.choa.org to help kids suffering from health issues.

Plz pray for my family… Haven't really said to much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy's support I'm going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today 😢😢😢I need a complete healing for my baby… 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪If u want to donate plz go to www.choa.org 💋💋💋Prayers work best for Us!!!

A post shared by Keke Wyatt (@keke_wyatt) on

Prayers up for Keke and her little one.

RELATED LINKS

Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves Off Her Hair!

KeKe Wyatt Silences The Critics ‘If You Think I Am Crazy, That Is Your Opinion’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

3 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading KeKe Wyatt Reveals Her Child Was Diagnosed With Cancer: “Please Pray For My Family”

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: It’s Time For Kirk To Get…
 9 hours ago
06.27.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Kenny Vs. Lee – Round…
 9 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Show
Not Today! Woman Accuses Bruno Mars Of Cultural…
 12 hours ago
06.27.17
Beyoncé Brings The Twins Home
 14 hours ago
06.27.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Maxwell And Tamar Gave Their All Last Night…
 20 hours ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Show
Check Out Xscape And Bruno Mars Performing At…
 21 hours ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Edition Performed At The BET Awards Last…
 22 hours ago
06.26.17
KeKe Wyatt Reveals Her Child Was Diagnosed With…
 22 hours ago
06.27.17
Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day
Mary J. Blige: There’s A Special Place In…
 23 hours ago
06.26.17
Lil Kim Named In The Middle Of BET…
 23 hours ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show
Xscape Shut It Down In Every Possible Way…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Twitter Is LIVING For That New Edition Performance…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Fall From Glory Is Karmic…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
Chance The Rapper’s Humanitarian Award Speech At The…
 1 day ago
06.26.17
BMM 2016
Photos