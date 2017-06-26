Let’s Talk Baseball

We are in the middle of baseball season. We’ve got a while to go before it’s time for the World Series but until then the Houston Astros are kicking butt! They currently have a record off 52 wins to 25 loses. The 2016 World Series champs are currently ranked number 12. Here is a list of the top 15 teams.
15) Kansas City Royals
14) Los Angeles Angels
13) Texas Rangers
12) Chicago Cubs
11) Tampa Bay Rays
10) Milwaukee Brewers
9) Cleveland Indians
8) Minnesota Twins
7) Boston Red Sox
6) New York Yankees
5) Washington Nationals
4) Colorado Rockies
3) Arizona Diamondbacks
2) Los Angeles Dodgers
1) Houston Astros
Don’t see your favorite team? Click here to see see the full list of MLB teams
