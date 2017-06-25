Entertainment News
Meek Mill’s Crew Allegedly Jumps Safaree Samuels In Los Angeles

It appears that Nicki Minaj's exes have serious beef with each other—beef that may have lead to violence.

According to HipHopDX, Safaree Samuels was attacked — allegedly by members of Meek Mill’s entourage — outside of a DJ Khaled event in West Hollywood Friday night (June 23). Video shows Safaree breaking away from the attack and cursing at Meek.

Later that night Safaree explained the situation on Instragram, confirming that a fight indeed took place.

“Listen, straight up. I hopped out the whip. Saw Meek. He hopped out. Then I just got snuck. Ni–as jumped me. A whole bunch of ni–as. Meek, you are the biggest pu–y on this planet.”

Meek’s response?

It’s rumored that the two have had serious tension since Nicki broke up with Safaree in 2014 and started dating Meek a year later. Saferee believes that Meek was behind the demise of his relationship. But as we previously reported, Nicki has moved from both men and is currently dating rap icon Nas

Translation: She ain’t thinking about either one of y’all. So stop fighting.

