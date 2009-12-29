Obama Causes Stir After Friend Child Is Hurt

Via: CNN.Com

The child of one of President Barack Obama‘s golf partners suffered a cut chin during the president’s Hawaiian vacation Monday, prompting a stir when Obama quickly left the course so his partner could attend to the child.

The president and his entourage quickly left the Luana Hills golf course outside Honolulu and an ambulance was called to the vacation home the first family has rented on the north side of Oahu. A White House aide told CNN that the child who was hurt was treated on the scene, but could go to a hospital later as a precaution.

