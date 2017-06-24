Entertainment News
Leslie Jones On Why She’s Keeping Her New Bae A Secret: ‘I Don’t Want Everybody Bothering Him’

The "Saturday Night Live" actress recently told Conan O'Brien that we won't see her dude on the red carpet anytime soon.

Leslie Jones

Source: Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage) / Getty

Leslie Jones has a new Bae y’all! But here’s the catch: You won’t see him with her on the red carpet anytime soon.

The Saturday Night Live actress recently told Conan O’Brien that she wants to keep her new man’s identity a secret for now. “It’s a secret, so I don’t want everybody bothering him, you know what I’m saying?” she joked.

When asked what kind guy she’s attracted to, her answer was simple. He must have a great sense of humor.

“I like a dude that makes me laugh. It’s not hard to make me laugh … because I like the goofiest things,” the 49-year-old said. “I love goofy men!”

But she also told Conan don’t get her in trouble with his questions.

“I don’t want to sit on television and be like, ‘Oh, the type of man I’m looking for…’ and then I’ll talk to him and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude. Don’t get me in trouble!”

When pressed to explain herself about a Tweet she sent saying she was “drunk” and “really wanted to have sex,” Jones simply replied: I’m a grown ass woman. And I sent out a grown ass tweet! And I expected grown ass answers.”

Ha!

She also joked about how much better her love life would be if she were a lesbian.

“If I were gay I’d be crushin’ it bro! I would have so many women and I would be a pimp. I’m not even going to lie. If were gay I wouldn’t be faithful.”

This weekend is huge for Jones as she will be hosting the 2017 BET Awards, her first.

“I am so excited to be hosting The BET Awards this year,” she shared in a statement. “BET was the first network and place where I was on TV – I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming.”

Well, good luck with your new boo and the BET Awards, Leslie!

