Former ECU Football Player Shot And Killed Near Bahama Breeze In Raleigh Last Night

Twenty-four year old Anthony Domonique Lennon was shot and killed near Bahama Breeze restaurant in Raleigh last night, according to multiple sources.

According to WNCT:

Lennon was a former football player for East Carolina University. He is listed on the ECU football website as a player from 2011 to 2014.

A woman who was eating at the restaurant said she heard approximately 10 to 15 shots and saw people running. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. No one is in custody and there is no information about suspects currently.

