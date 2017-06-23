NBA 2017 Draft Picks

The 2017 NBA Draft was held last night. The ACC team on the Tabbaco Road did well. Very well, Duke, NC State and UNC had at least one player go in the top 15! Check out the list.
Pick 1
76ers
Markelle Fultz
School – Washington
Pick 2
Lakers
Lonzo Ball
School – UCLA
Pick 3
Celtics
Jayson Tatum
School: Duke
Pick4
Suns
Josh Jackson
School: Kansas
Pick 5
Kings
De’Aaron Fox
School: Kentucky
Pick 6
Magic
Jonathan Isaac
School: Florida State
Pick 7
Timberwolves
Lauri Markkanen(traded to the Chicago Bulls)
School: Arizona
Pick 8
Knicks
Frank Ntilikina
School: SIG Strasbourg (France)
Pick 9
Dallas Mavericks
Dennis Smith
School: North Carolina State
Pick 10
Kings
Zach Collins(traded to the Portland Trail Blazers)
School: Gonzaga
Pick 11
Charlotte Hornets
Malik Monk
School: Kentucky
Pick 12
Detroit Pistons
Luke Kennard
School: Duke
Pick 13
Denver Nuggets
Donovan Mitchell(traded to the Utah Jazz)
School: Louisville
Pick 14
Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo
School: Kentucky
Pick 15
Portland Trail Blazers
Justin Jackson(traded to the Sacramento Kings)
School: North Carolina
