NBA 2017 Draft Picks

The 2017 NBA Draft was held last night. The ACC team on the Tabbaco Road did well. Very well, Duke, NC State and UNC had at least one player go in the top 15! Check out the list.

Pick 1

76ers

Markelle Fultz

School – Washington

Pick 2

Lakers

Lonzo Ball

School – UCLA

Pick 3

Celtics

Jayson Tatum

School: Duke

Pick4

Suns

Josh Jackson

School: Kansas

Pick 5

Kings

De’Aaron Fox

School: Kentucky

Pick 6

Magic

Jonathan Isaac

School: Florida State

Pick 7

Timberwolves

Lauri Markkanen(traded to the Chicago Bulls)

School: Arizona

Pick 8

Knicks

Frank Ntilikina

School: SIG Strasbourg (France)

Pick 9

Dallas Mavericks

Dennis Smith

School: North Carolina State

Pick 10

Kings

Zach Collins(traded to the Portland Trail Blazers)

School: Gonzaga

Pick 11

Charlotte Hornets

Malik Monk

School: Kentucky

Pick 12

Detroit Pistons

Luke Kennard

School: Duke

Pick 13

Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell(traded to the Utah Jazz)

School: Louisville

Pick 14

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo

School: Kentucky

Pick 15

Portland Trail Blazers

Justin Jackson(traded to the Sacramento Kings)

School: North Carolina

