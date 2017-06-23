Sports
NBA 2017 Draft Picks

2017 NBA Draft

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty

The 2017 NBA Draft was held last night. The ACC team on the Tabbaco Road did well. Very well, Duke, NC State and UNC had at least one player go in the top 15! Check out the list.

Pick 1
76ers
Markelle Fultz
School – Washington

Pick 2
Lakers
Lonzo Ball
School – UCLA

Pick 3
Celtics
Jayson Tatum
School: Duke

Pick4
Suns
Josh Jackson
School: Kansas

Pick 5
Kings
De’Aaron Fox
School: Kentucky

Pick 6
Magic
Jonathan Isaac
School: Florida State

Pick 7
Timberwolves
Lauri Markkanen(traded to the Chicago Bulls)
School: Arizona

Pick 8
Knicks
Frank Ntilikina
School: SIG Strasbourg (France)

Pick 9
Dallas Mavericks
Dennis Smith
School: North Carolina State

Pick 10
Kings
Zach Collins(traded to the Portland Trail Blazers)
School: Gonzaga

Pick 11
Charlotte Hornets
Malik Monk
School: Kentucky

Pick 12
Detroit Pistons
Luke Kennard
School: Duke

Pick 13
Denver Nuggets
Donovan Mitchell(traded to the Utah Jazz)
School: Louisville

Pick 14
Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo
School: Kentucky

Pick 15
Portland Trail Blazers
Justin Jackson(traded to the Sacramento Kings)
School: North Carolina

Want to know who else went in round 1 & 2? Click here to find out.

