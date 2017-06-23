Congrats Mary J. Blige: To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Next Year

25 years ago today, marks singer Maryy J. Blige’s entry into the music game with the release of her first single “You Remind Me”, released June 23, 1992. Blige will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Music category next year, also in the class of 2018 to receive a star – Friday and Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray, the late comedian Bernie Mac, Zoe Saldana, Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Anthony Anderson, RuPaul, Taraji P Henson, Niecy Nash and Shonda Rhimes.
Mary J. Blige is currently on the “Strength of A Woman” tour with Lalah Hathaway coming to Red Hat August 10th. for tickets info Click Here.
Watch behind the scenes look at the StrengthofaWoman video.
