Hollywood Walk of Fame: Class of 2018

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is still a big deal. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the new set of honorees. Who will get their stars?

In the television category: Anthony Anderson, Gillian Anderson, Lynda Carter, Simon Cowell, RuPaul, Taraji P. Henson, Eric McCormack, Ryan Murphy, Niecy Nash, Mandy Patinkin and Shonda Rhimes and the late Steve Irwin.

Motion Pictures: Jack Black, Kirsten Dunst, Jeff Goldblum, F. Gary Gray, Mark Hamill, Jennifer Lawrence, Gina Lollobrigida, Minnie Mouse, Nick Nolte and Zoe Saldana

Recording: Mary J. Blige, Sir Richard Branson, Petula Clark, Harry Connick Jr., Ice T, Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood and Weird Al Yankovic

Radio: Steve Jones

Live Theatre/Live Performance: Charles Aznavour, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the late Bernie Mac

Want to know when your favorite celebrity will get their star? Visit the Walk of Fame website to find out and also to nominate your favorite celebrity.

