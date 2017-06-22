The Top 8 BET Award Show Moments Of All Time

The 2017 BET Award are just days away and we can’t help but to wonder what explosive moments will happen at this year’s show. While we prepare our minds for this Sunday’s award show, let’s take a look back at some of the best BET Awards moments from year’s past.

Jesse Williams Accepts the Humanitarian Award

At the 2016 BET Awards, Grey’s Anatomy star, Jesse Williams, accepted the Humanitarian Award for his work as an activist and philanthropist. He didn’t walk off the stage without leaving us with a few words of wisdom that motivated us to listen, act and change.

“Just because we’re magic doesn’t mean we’re not real,” reverberated off the walls of the Internet for weeks to come. While his speech was met with both support and criticism, it was nonetheless was a powerful moment for the BET Awards and elevated Jesse into a new light.

MUST READ: Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

Bad Boy Reunion Performance

The biggest performance of the 2015 BET Awards came when Diddy and the family hit the stage in honor of their 20th reunion. The all-star performance paid homage to an era of music that shaped our generation from the very first melody. From Mase to Lil Kim to Jadakiss and even French Montana, the Bad Boy family put on an incredible performance that also paid tribute to the late Notorious BIG.

James Brown Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

In 2003, the godfather of soul, James Brown, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. What better moment in BET Awards history than having these two legends on stage together at the same time, celebrating their achievements in black music?! This was definitely a once in a lifetime moment that we’ll cherish forever and will go down in history as one of the greatest BET Awards memories of all time.

Destiny’s Child Performs “Cater 2 U”

Before Beyonce whipped us all into formation, she was seducing the audience at the BET Awards stage alongside her girls Kelly and Michelle. Destiny’s Child took over the stage when they invited Nelly, Magic Johnson and Terrance Howard to join in on their 2005 BET Awards performance of Cater 2 U. With sensual moves, the ladies serenaded the fellas with a sexy rendition of the song, making this another one of BET’s best award show moments ever.

Chris Brown’s Michael Jackson Tribute

Chris Brown’s career seemed to be over until his redeeming Micheal Jackson performance at the 2010 BET Awards. While fans remained polarized about the star, there was no denying his artistic talent. Breezy paid homage to Michael Jackson, who we had just lost a year prior, with an emotional performance of Man in the Mirror. The young star couldn’t help but to break down into tears while internalizing the lyrics of the iconic song.

Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar’s Surprise Freedom Performance

2016 was the year of Beyonce and the BET Awards was no exception. She made a surprise appearance and opened the show with Kendrick Lamar-assisted performance her triumphant song Freedom. This moment makes our list because Beyonce was actually on tour at the time and immediately following her performance, she hopped on a plane to London to go to the next stop. That’s why she’s the Queen!

Mo’Nique Channels Beyonce

Beyonce isn’t the only one to win the audience over with her sultry stage presence, comedienne Monique and her curvy backup dancers put on a performance that left us Crazy In Love. Mo’s opening act goes down in history as one of the best BET moments of all time.

Prince Tribute

Rather than doing a single performance in honor of Prince in 2016, the BET Awards took a different approach and honored him all night with a series of performances weaved throughout the show. From Erykah Badu to The Roots to Stevie Wonder, BET brought all of the living greats out to pay tribute to another one of our fallen music heroes who we had just lost earlier that year.

What’s your favorite moment to date?

RELATED STORIES:

Meet The Stylist Behind The Stylist Suite At The BET Experience

Leslie Jones To Lands BET Awards Gig

Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations