What Would You Do: Kid Smacks Grandmother, Throws Massive Tantrum

Lauren Manford

A terrifying toddler was captured on camera exhibiting all kinds of bad behavior. As he ate with his sister and grandmother, the child cursed and threw up gang signs.

Little is known about what provoked the kid, but he seemed unaffected by his grandmother’s disciplinary actions. Despite her attempts to reel him in, he continued cursing and even spit on his sister.

He can be heard saying “F*ck you b*tch,” and “I will kill you.”

Horrible. Watch below:

A Mom Shows Up To Her Daughter’s High School To Defend Her Bullied Daughter And Ends Up Behind Bars

Considering A ‘Mommy Makeover’? Read This First

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: