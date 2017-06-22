Entertainment News
What Would You Do: Kid Smacks Grandmother, Throws Massive Tantrum

A young boy is seen on camera cursing and spitting on his sister and grandmother.

Lauren Manford
Young boy wearing diamond pattern tank with arms crossed, portrait

Source: Image Source / Getty


A terrifying toddler was captured on camera exhibiting all kinds of bad behavior. As he ate with his sister and grandmother, the child cursed and threw up gang signs.

Little is known about what provoked the kid, but he seemed unaffected by his grandmother’s disciplinary actions. Despite her attempts to reel him in, he continued cursing and even spit on his sister.

He can be heard saying “F*ck you b*tch,” and “I will kill you.”

Horrible. Watch below:


