NBA Draft is Tonight!

bvick
2016 NBA Draft

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

Tonight is the NBA Draft at the Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY. So who picks first?

1) 76ers
2) Lakers
3) Celtics
4) Suns
5) Kings
6) Magic
7) Timberwolves
8) Knicks
9) Mavericks
10) Kings

The top 10 in the draft is an interesting list. There was a time not to long ago that the Lakers would be one of the last ones to pick and now they are number 2. How things will change! How will this draft help the Lakers and the Celtics. Only time will tell. We’ll see who goes where to night. Watch the draft on ESPN starting at 7pm. Want to see where your team falls in the draft? Click here to see the order of the draft picks.

