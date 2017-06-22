Havoc Of Mobb Deep Reacts To Prodigy’s Death: “I Almost Crashed My Car”

It’s been a couple days since the music world was shaken in the wake of legendary rapper Prodigy’s sudden passing . Now, his Mobb Deep group member, Havoc, reveals how he reacted to the heartbreaking news.

“I almost crashed my car,” he told TMZ.

Havoc explained he had left Vegas Sunday while Prodigy was in the hospital, accustomed to his friend’s hospital stints since Prodigy suffered from sickle cell anemia all of his life.

Havoc continued to check up on Prodigy by phone, and received word that his condition was improving. When news hit the airwaves of his passing, he thought it was a rumor.

“I was really laughing, to be honest with you,” he told the entertainment site.

But when the tragedy was confirmed, Havoc was so shocked he admits he “could’ve crashed with his kids in the car.”

Since then, Havoc reveals he hasn’t been able to listen to any of the iconic tunes his group released.

“I’m still f**ked up. I can’t listen,” he revealed.

We previously reported, the rap world continues to mourn after news of Prodigy’s death broke on Instagram via Nas’ Instagram page. Cause of death is still unknown. He was 42.

