National
Home > National

Britax Recalls More Than 200,000 Infant Car Seats

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Baby in Car Seat

Source: Fuse / Getty

Britax Child Safety, Inc., is recalling certain child safety seats. The company says the chest clip can break on some of its infant seats posing a choking hazard. The recall includes the chest clip on the B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 infant car seat models manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

The company is offering a free fix it kit to owners. For more information owners can contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or click here.

Must Read:
Keshia Knight Pulliam Denies Custody Dispute With Ed Hartwell

This 10-Year-Old Girl Invented A Time Saving Hair Accessory That Could Be Worth Millions

Britax child seat , clips , recall

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

3 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Britax Recalls More Than 200,000 Infant Car Seats

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Petty Peaches: Porsha Williams Shades NeNe Leakes’ ‘RHOA’…
 11 hours ago
06.22.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam Denies Custody Dispute With Ed…
 12 hours ago
06.22.17
Ciara Gets Glam As She Heads Back To…
 13 hours ago
06.22.17
Jussie Smollett’s Most Smoldering Moments
 21 hours ago
06.22.17
This Video Of Kobe Bryant And His Baby…
 22 hours ago
06.22.17
Kim And Kanye West Are Reportedly Hiring A…
 23 hours ago
06.22.17
2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1
Rev. Al Sharpton Is In The Zone With…
 23 hours ago
06.21.17
will.i.am Hosts Third Annual TRANS4M Concert Benefitting The i.am.angel Foundation
Google Tried It And Got Called Out By…
 24 hours ago
06.21.17
Kenya Moore Shares New Wedding Pic
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Senator Kamala Harris Shares Her African-American Music Month…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Tea Talk Ep. 16: Tammy Rivera Opens Up…
 2 days ago
06.21.17
Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Dead At 42
 2 days ago
06.21.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 2 days ago
06.20.17
Only For One Night? T.I. & Tiny Spotted…
 2 days ago
06.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos