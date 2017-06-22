Britax Recalls More Than 200,000 Infant Car Seats

Britax Child Safety, Inc., is recalling certain child safety seats. The company says the chest clip can break on some of its infant seats posing a choking hazard. The recall includes the chest clip on the B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35 infant car seat models manufactured between November 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017.
The company is offering a free fix it kit to owners. For more information owners can contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or click here.
