Keshia Knight Pulliam Denies Custody Dispute With Ed Hartwell

Keshia has pulled receipts on Ed Hartwell.

Foxy NC staff
Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Keshia Knight Pulliam is shutting down Ed Hartwell‘s claims that she violated their custody agreement.

Ed accused Keshia of denying him a supervised visit with their daughter, Ella Grace, by heading to court with Bill Cosby. Here’s the thing: she’s got receipts to prove him wrong.

TMZ.com reports that Keshia has called his bluff in newly filed court documents, which state that Ed never bothered to schedule a visit with their baby. Under the terms of their custody agreement, Ed is responsible for securing a location to have his quality time with Ella Grace a week before he sees her. According to court documents, though, Ed never bothered to reserve a place.

When he failed to do that by June 6, Keshia made arrangements to visit Philadelphia for Bill’s trial–and she claims that she did so with Ed’s full knowledge. Keshia backed up her claims by including a June 4 email in her court documents that confirmed they would be skipping his weekly visit because he hadn’t booked a a location for a visit with Ella Grace.

Ed has not commented on Keshia’s court filing at this time.

