Versace is Next!

Originally, the FX crime drama, American Crime Story was going going to focus on Hurricane Katrina. The limited series was going to focus on the aftermath of the hurricane, but not Katrina will be pushed back a year and the murder of Ginni Versace will be the next story told on the Emmy Award Winning Series. The Assassination Of Gianni Versace will focus on the serial killer that kill Versace and if Versace was a murder by chance or a target. The air date hasn’t been announced yet, but after what FX did with the OJ story, we know this one is going to be just as good! enelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Max Greenfield, and Édgar Ramírez all signing on to star in this murder and fashion mystery!

