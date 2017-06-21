Opinion
Home > Opinion

Happy National Selfie Day!

bvick
Leave a comment
Happy free woman with positive emotion taking selfie on tropical beach.

Source: RuslanDashinsky / Getty

Happy National Selfie Day! Yes, there is day where you are suppose to take selfie! WOW! Well, we did a little research to find out how to take the best selfies and Buzzfeed gave us the best tips. Check it out!

1) Use natural, indirect light from a window, and don’t angle the phone!
2) For outdoor selfies, putting the sun directly behind you.
3) For posing with ~tasty food~, holding the food in front of you, rather than biting it.
4) Fix the lighting and add more curves to her pose.
6) Put a pillow under your head and hold the phone between your outer and inner fingers — like a clamp!
7) Maximize your curves~ and pose from behind — and that (since this is also a mirror selfie) she should be lit from the front.

Want more tips…check out the full Buzzfeed article!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

3 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Happy National Selfie Day!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett’s Most Smoldering Moments
 5 hours ago
06.21.17
2016 Democratic National Convention - Day 1
Rev. Al Sharpton Is In The Zone With…
 7 hours ago
06.21.17
will.i.am Hosts Third Annual TRANS4M Concert Benefitting The i.am.angel Foundation
Google Tried It And Got Called Out By…
 7 hours ago
06.21.17
Kenya Moore Shares New Wedding Pic
 17 hours ago
06.21.17
Senator Kamala Harris Shares Her African-American Music Month…
 19 hours ago
06.21.17
Tea Talk Ep. 16: Tammy Rivera Opens Up…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Dead At 42
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Only For One Night? T.I. & Tiny Spotted…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
INSTADAILY: Al Sharpton Is Out Here Living His…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Cuba Refuses To Return Assata Shakur To The…
 1 day ago
06.21.17
Sharpton Atlanta
Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show
Happy Birthday Lionel Richie
 1 day ago
06.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos