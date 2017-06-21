Happy National Selfie Day! Yes, there is day where you are suppose to take selfie! WOW! Well, we did a little research to find out how to take the best selfies and Buzzfeed gave us the best tips. Check it out!

1) Use natural, indirect light from a window, and don’t angle the phone!

2) For outdoor selfies, putting the sun directly behind you.

3) For posing with ~tasty food~, holding the food in front of you, rather than biting it.

4) Fix the lighting and add more curves to her pose.

6) Put a pillow under your head and hold the phone between your outer and inner fingers — like a clamp!

7) Maximize your curves~ and pose from behind — and that (since this is also a mirror selfie) she should be lit from the front.

Want more tips…check out the full Buzzfeed article!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: