Uber’s CEO Travis Kalanick Steps Down Making Him The 14th Executive To Leave

With Travis Kalanick having stepped down as Uber CEO, an updated look at the recent executive departures: pic.twitter.com/ZP9O2ZgAXS — Mashable (@mashable) June 21, 2017

, the company’s founder and CEO hasn’t had a good year, either. In February a video was released showing Travis yelling at an Uber driver who asked him questions about fares. Sadly, in May, Travis’ mother, Bonnie Kalanick died in a boating accident. In June, he announced he would take an indefinite leave from the company amidst a series of scandals, stating, “If we are going to work on Uber 2.0, I also need to work on Travis 2.0 to become the leader that this company needs and that you deserve.” However, after pressure from investors, just one week later, he has officially resigned.

While Travis’ resignation has come as a shock to many (okay, not really), the even more shocking fact is that in 2017 Uber has already lost or fired 17 high level executives and only made two new hires (one being Bozma Saint John as Chief Brand Officer). With no CEO, no SVP of Business, no Chief Technology Officer, no President, no Head of Finance, no SVP of Engineering, no VP of Product and Growth….who is running Uber? There are rumors of more departures coming. Talk about some serious house cleaning.

It will be interesting to see what a 2.0 version of this company looks like and who the board chooses to instate as CEO.

