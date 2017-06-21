Lifestyle
Now Your Daughters’ Ken Doll Will Have Cornrows

Foxy NC staff
When Mattel diversified Barbie last year, there was a huge applause from the consumer market. Now the major toy retailer is going a step further and giving Barbie’s boyfriend a serious makeover.

Mattel New Ken Doll Images

Source: Mattel / Courtesy of Mattel


The original Ken doll was introduced in 1961 and now in 2017, the retailer is switching it up. Ken will be available in multiple sizes: original, broad (nothing wrong with saying fat) and slim.

There are nine different hairstyle options for Ken (manbuns or cornrows, anyone?), eight different hair colors, and seven different skin tones – talk about a modern day upgrade! Even with all these upgrades, Ken still doesn’t have a beard!

Mattel New Ken Doll Images

Source: Mattel / Courtesy of Mattel


Lisa McKnight, the Senior Vice President and General Manager for Barbie stated in a press release, “By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like to this generation. Evolving Ken was a natural evolution for the brand and allows girls to further personalize the role they want him to play in Barbie’s world.”

Kudos to Mattel for expanding into more diverse representation.

Photos