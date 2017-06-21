Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Senator Kamala Harris Shares Her African-American Music Month Playlist

Kamala has gifted us all with an impeccable playlist sure to keep your jamming all day long.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, AUGUST 12, 2014: State Attorney General Kamala Harris and LAUSD Superinten

Source: Mark Boster / Getty


Senator Kamala Harris has rolled out a lit playlist to celebrate African-American Music Month, and you need to hear it.

When she’s not working to make this nation a better place (and causing Jeff Session to shake in his boots), Kamala loves to listen to music. She decided to share some of her favorite jams with Blavity in her own playlist on Spotify because, she puts it, Black music is integral to American History.

“Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world,” she told Blavity. “Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond.”

Black music is just too big to be contained by one genre. Kamala’s rundown has artists ranging from The Jackson 5 and Nina Simone to Chance and SZA and everything in between–including Migos and Tupac. She even threw in some music from Prince, Beyonce, Cameo, and Aretha Franklin. It’s only appropriate as music spans language barriers to connect strangers and form communities.

“No matter where you are from or what you look like, music is a bond that can bring us all together,” Kamala explained. “To celebrate African-American music is to dance, sing, and even march to the rhythms that have long served as vehicles for honesty, inspiration, struggle, success and joy.”

Kamala has come up with quite the mix, and we dare you not to vibe out to all 45 of these tunes.


RELATED STORIES:

Kamala Harris Begins Historic Run As California’s First Black Senator

Kamala Harris Makes History: First Black Woman To Be Elected To Senate In California

Tweets Is Watching: Key Takeaways From Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Testimony

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

3 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Senator Kamala Harris Shares Her African-American Music Month Playlist

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Shares New Wedding Pic
 4 hours ago
06.21.17
Senator Kamala Harris Shares Her African-American Music Month…
 6 hours ago
06.21.17
Tea Talk Ep. 16: Tammy Rivera Opens Up…
 11 hours ago
06.21.17
Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Dead At 42
 14 hours ago
06.21.17
Paris Jackson Lands The Cover of ‘Vogue Australia’
 16 hours ago
06.20.17
Only For One Night? T.I. & Tiny Spotted…
 16 hours ago
06.21.17
INSTADAILY: Al Sharpton Is Out Here Living His…
 17 hours ago
06.21.17
Cuba Refuses To Return Assata Shakur To The…
 17 hours ago
06.21.17
Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think…
 18 hours ago
06.20.17
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her…
 18 hours ago
06.20.17
Happy Birthday Lionel Richie
 19 hours ago
06.21.17
Thriller 3D’ Will Resurrect Michael Jackson This Summer
 20 hours ago
06.20.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Stevie And Joseline Try To Work…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
‘Bachelorette’ Recap: The Guys Match Wits While Rachel…
 1 day ago
06.20.17
BMM 2016
Photos