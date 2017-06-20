‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Investigation Concludes With No Evidence Of Wrongdoing

HelloBeautiful Staff

According to, an ongoing investigation regarding whether there was any form of sexual misconduct during the Season 4 taping of “Bachelor in Paradise,” has concluded.

Investigators say they’ve found no evidence of wrongdoing after a female cast member voiced she was sexually assaulted while the show was in production.

Filming was shut down on June 11 after cast member Corrine Olympios claimed she was sexually assaulted by fellow cast mate DeMario Jackson. Jackson has since denied the allegations. Adding further fuel to the fire was a report from two producers who said they witnessed the event.

Both Jackson and Olympios have stood by their respective accounts–while a bevy of conflicting reports continued to surface within the past week.

It remains unclear whether Olympios or Jackson will return to complete filming, Buzzfeed reports.

An ABC spokesperson issued the following statement on Tuesday: “We appreciate the swift and complete investigation by Warner Bros. into allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise. Given their results, the series will resume production, and will air this summer on ABC.”

The series was scheduled to air on August 8, but will now possibly premiere at a later date.

SOURCE: Buzzfeed

