Tea Talk Ep. 16: Tammy Rivera Opens Up About Her New Music, Waka Flocka & Swimsuit Line

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Tammy Rivera stops by Tea Talk wit Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders to chat about her new music, marriage to Waka Flocka and thriving swimsuit line.

