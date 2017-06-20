Ava Duvernay Reveals Her Favorite ‘Queen Sugar’ Character; Talks About The Importance Of Black, Women Directors

Is Ralph Angel going to confront his sisters about owning the farm? Are Charley and Davis ever going to rekindle their love? We have so many questions and it is finally the time for us to get some answers!

Queen Sugar returns with a two-night premiere tonight and tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The TJMS crew talked with the show’s creator Ava Duvernay about its big return and what we can expect this season.

Check out the interview below.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!