Rapper Prodigy Of Mobb Deep Dead At 42

The legendary Queens rapper was found unconscious on Tuesday morning.

Foxy NC staff
'The Knick' New York Special Screening

Source: J. Countess / Getty


According to multiple sources, Queensbridge rap legend, Albert “Prodigy” Johnson has died. He was 42 years old.

His publicist confirmed the news to TMZ stating the rapper had been hospitalized “a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth.”

The outlet reports the rapper was found unconscious in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, but the exact cause of death has not been confirmed.

The news circulated after fellow Queens native Nas posted a photo of the rapper with the caption, “QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 ever.”

🙏🏾 QB RIP King P. Prodigy 4 Ever

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Prodigy was one half of the legendary group Mobb Debb, which included Kejuan Muchita, also known as “Havoc.”

This is a developing story.

SOURCE: TMZ

