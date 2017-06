Your browser does not support iframes.

Morris Day and The Time will be performing at the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion!

The Minnesota native called into the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about what we can expect from his performance, his talented son Derran Day and more. Listen to the full interview above and see his son perform below!





