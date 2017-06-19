Black Billionaire Shares Secret To Success With Young Black Men

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Billionaire Shares Secret To Success With Young Black Men

Young Black men need to see a role model who succeeded in the sciences and finance, Robert Smith says.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Denver native Robert Smith visited his home town to deliver a commencement address at the University of Denver and gave an interview to KUSA-TV, the local NBC News affiliate.

Smith, who has a net worth of $2.5 billion according to Forbes, is the second richest African-American—behind Oprah Winfrey—and wants to be a role model to young Black men.

“It’s important that these young African-American men understand there are people like Robert Smith out there who can actually be learned in the sciences and engineering and in finance,” said Smith, a graduate of East High School in Denver when it was newly integrated.

He told the news outlet that tenacity is the main ingredient to his success. Smith said he learned to “pick a purpose and to be dogged in the pursuit of that purpose,” while still in high school.

As a high school junior in the 1970s, he developed an interest in computers and sought an internship at Bell Labs in Denver. Those internships, however, were created and reserved for college students.

But that didn’t stop Smith from relentlessly calling the company for six months until Bell Labs invited him for an interview.

“I ran my own race. I knew what I wanted, and my persistence paid off, and I came in and interviewed. They liked me, and I got the internship,” Smith said at an American University commencement address, according to Forbes. “In fact, I worked there for the next four years during summer and winter breaks.”

He went on to graduate from Cornell University and Columbia University before landing a Wall Street job with Goldman Sachs. Smith eventually decided to leave his high-paying position to launch Vista Equity Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm.

SOURCE: KUSA-TV, Forbes

SEE ALSO:

African-American Billionaire To Pay College Tuition For Freed Chibok Schoolgirls

Kentucky Groups Get $3 Million To Help Black Boys

meme gen

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sharpton Atlanta
Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show
Happy Birthday Lionel Richie
 3 hours ago
06.20.17
Thriller 3D’ Will Resurrect Michael Jackson This Summer
 4 hours ago
06.20.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Stevie And Joseline Try To Work…
 12 hours ago
06.20.17
‘Bachelorette’ Recap: The Guys Match Wits While Rachel…
 14 hours ago
06.20.17
Warner Bros. Turning Michael Brown Shooting Into A…
 15 hours ago
06.20.17
Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls
 16 hours ago
06.20.17
Keyshia Cole Officially Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 19 hours ago
06.20.17
Black Woman Shares Skin Cancer Survival Story: ‘Please…
 20 hours ago
06.20.17
Tough Love Or Too Much? Mother Publicly Strikes…
 21 hours ago
06.20.17
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American…
 24 hours ago
06.19.17
BMM 2016
Photos