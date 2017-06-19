Entertainment News
Keyshia Cole Officially Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'All Eyez On Me' - Arrivals

After countless rumors (and even more denials), Keyshia Cole is officially joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood season four, which returns to VH1 on July 24.

According to the official press release, “Keyshia Cole prepares for the release of her highly anticipated new album while juggling her co-parenting relationship with ex-NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson.”

Ray J, Princess Love, Hazel E, Masika Kalysha, Teairra Mari, Moniece Slaughter, Lyrica Anderson, Alexis Skyy, Fizz, Miss Nikki Baby, Safaree and Nia Riley are back for another round at the rodeo with newcomers Brooke Valentine, Chanel West Coast and Zell Swag.

Hopefully Keyshia will use this platform to make her big comeback and not get consumed by the reality TV drama. We’re rooting for you girl.

Check out the teaser below:


