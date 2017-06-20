Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls

Michelle is keeping her focus on fitness and endorsing the idea that self-care is a necessity.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Democratic National Convention

Source: Tom Williams / Getty


Michelle Obama continued a White House tradition by inviting her girls out for a day of exercise.

The former first lady knows that you can’t take care of others if you neglect yourself, so she’s keeping up with her fitness routine. And she’s got the arms to prove it!

Michelle posted shots of her girls’ bootcamp–which is a holdover from her days in Washington, D.C.–reminding her followers to take some time for themselves. And even though she’s in phenomenal shape, she emphasized the importance of going at your own pace.

“When I was at the White House, I often hosted boot camp weekends for my close girlfriends,” Michelle wrote in a post on Instagra, endorsing the notion of self-care. “It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our boot camp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. ”

She stated in conclusion, “I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.”


RELATED STORIES:

Michelle Obama Advocates For More Women And POC To Be Involved In The Tech Industry

La Bella Vita: Michelle Obama Looks Flawless In Italy

Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump Over School Lunches: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

3 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sharpton Atlanta
Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show
Happy Birthday Lionel Richie
 3 hours ago
06.20.17
Thriller 3D’ Will Resurrect Michael Jackson This Summer
 4 hours ago
06.20.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Stevie And Joseline Try To Work…
 12 hours ago
06.20.17
‘Bachelorette’ Recap: The Guys Match Wits While Rachel…
 14 hours ago
06.20.17
Warner Bros. Turning Michael Brown Shooting Into A…
 15 hours ago
06.20.17
Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls
 16 hours ago
06.20.17
Keyshia Cole Officially Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 19 hours ago
06.20.17
Black Woman Shares Skin Cancer Survival Story: ‘Please…
 20 hours ago
06.20.17
Tough Love Or Too Much? Mother Publicly Strikes…
 21 hours ago
06.20.17
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American…
 24 hours ago
06.19.17
BMM 2016
Photos