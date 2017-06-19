Omarosa Invites Congressional Black Caucus To White House Again

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Omarosa Invites Congressional Black Caucus To White House Again

One can only hope something substantive comes of it.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

After an initial March meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus, President Trump wants to meet with the CBC again, to “restart talks,” according to CBS News.

Omarosa Manigault Newman sent a letter to the CBC in early June, inviting all members the caucus back to the White House.

CBS obtained a copy of the invite which says that the meeting was requested directly by the president.

Yet, as of press time, a meeting has not yet been scheduled.

The initial March 22 meeting went to pot, after the CBC raised issue with Trump’s blueprint budget and the GOP healthcare plan.

CBS reports that a source inside the CBC was skeptical about the latest invitation, saying, “We’re willing to engage with the president, but it has to be a substantive policy discussion, not a photo op.”

The caucus has been quite clear that the policy proposals of this administration, from cutting early childhood education funding to dismantling the Affordable Care Act, would cause great harm to African American communities across the nation,” the source added.

SOURCE: CBS News

SEE ALSO:

Omarosa Defends Trump At National Action Network Luncheon

Omarosa Ties The Knot At DC’s Trump Hotel

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Omarosa Invites Congressional Black Caucus To White House Again

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins…
 5 hours ago
06.19.17
Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their…
 5 hours ago
06.19.17
Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American…
 6 hours ago
06.19.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts Pics With Her New Husband…
 8 hours ago
06.19.17
Meagan Good Is Out Here Being DeVon Franklin’s…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Beyoncé And Twins Remain In Hospital Due To…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Idris Elba Returns For Season 5 “Luther”
 1 day ago
06.19.17
‘All Eyez On Me’ Producer Dismisses Jada Pinkett…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Happy Father’s Day! Celebs Send Messages Of Love…
 1 day ago
06.19.17
Amazing Pics Of Parenthood Starring The Carters!
 2 days ago
06.19.17
Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins!
 2 days ago
06.19.17
Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty…
 2 days ago
06.17.17
BMM 2016
Photos