Mahershala Ali Snags GQ’s July Cover And We’re Totally Here For It

Hello Beautiful Staff

Presenting GQ's latest cover star, Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

Multiple award-winning actoris giving us so many fresh reasons to smile. In the latest cover for, Mahershala not only has provoking thoughts to share, but he also reminds us why he comes through as occasional eye candy.

While being easy on the eyes, Mahershala has a lot to share when it comes to the recent waves he’s made in Hollywood. The characters he’s played on the big screen seem to have lot in common with the real man himself. For instance, his role in the critically acclaimed ‘Moonlight’ caused the actor to reflect a lot of how he sees people and deal with them. “I think I identify with characters who have to make themselves smaller,” he tells GQ, “because that’s been my experience, as a large Black man, to make people feel safer. Just because I always found – witnessing other people’s discomfort made me uncomfortable.”

Mahershala shows no signs of discomfort as he is all smiles and all fashion for the men’s magazine this month. The spread, which is giving us serious tropical fever, is full of vibrant colors and confidant poses from Mahershala.

He wears this tropical shirt with a green Hermes suit and Tom Ford shades, looking as stylish as he can be for the photo spread.

In this summer friendly photo, the former ‘House Of Cards’ actor sports a green, white and navy blue Monclar jacket with a black Tom Ford tank top. Smartly paired with a pair of white Dolce and Gabbana jeans, Mahershala is all smiles in this boat side pic.

This photo makes us want to also jump for joy, as Mahershala wears Etro botanical print pants and an open Valentino shirt in blue.

Snack time 😍 #MahershalaAli for GQ magazine

We would say try not to be distracted, but we would understand if you couldn’t help it! Mahershala wears a black and white Dolce Gabbana shirt with gray J Brand jeans in another awesome beach pic.

#Mahershalaali x #GQMagazine 😍🍫

Besides being mercilessly stylish, Mahershala is taking his newfound success in stride while balancing reality with Hollywood life. With his full name being Mahershalalhashbaz Ali, Mahershala found himself on the terrorist no-fly list after 9/11. Occurrences like this are a constant reminder for the beloved actor that its important to keep a healthy balance on life. He believes that his faith and walk in life has helped him to become a better person, especially as he takes on new roles. He continued to share his thoughts with GQ by stating, “It benefits me from the standpoint of really creating empathy for these characters that I try to embody, other human beings with issues as deep and personal as my own. Because of Islam, I am acutely aware that I am a work in progress.”

Doesn’t this photo make you hungry in more ways than one? There’s a lot more to what Mahershala has to say (and wear) during his sit down with GQ. Check out the rest of the article here.

