CANDID: Assessing The Health & Wellness Disparities In The LGBTQ Community

E. Jaguar Beckford breaks down the day to day mental and physical health challenges.

“Candid” host Keyaira Kelly sits down with E. Jaguar Beckford, founder Of Rainbow Fashion Week, to talk about the mental and physical health concerns that our LGBTQ brothers and sisters face.

Summer portrait of excited afro american young woman

It's summer and time to let your #BlackGirlMagic flow! While we're not here for Unicorn frappuccino's, we are here for Unicorn hair! We rounded up the best rainbow afro's to inspire your next look!

Photos