Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Remy Ma Calls Out Nicki Minaj For ‘Acting Tough And Hardcorial’ At Birthday Bash

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA

Source: Chris McKay / Getty


Nicki Minaj just added lighter fluid to the simmering beef between her and Remy Ma. Both ladies performed under the same roof at Atlanta’s Birthday Bash, this weekend, and Nicki’s performance still has fans talking.

Nicki received a roaring applause when she rose from the stage during Gucci Mane’s set and went on to perform her diss record No Frauds.

At one point, it seemed like she was taking a direct shot at Remy when she asked the audience to “make some noise if you have a fraud a**, hating a**, bum a** b*tch in your life.”

Yikes.

Remy took to Instagram to clarify that she had been escorted out of the venue after her performance due to strict concert rules and called Nicki out for “acting tough and hardcorial.”

Remy is coming off a highly-talked-about Summer Jam performance where she reunited female rap legends and performed alongside Lil Kim — Nicki’s rap nemesis. Clearly this beef isn’t dying down anytime soon.

RELATED STORIES:

Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas

Nicki Minaj Responds To Remy Ma, Gives Her 72 Hours To Drop Reply

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

10 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Continue reading Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sharpton Atlanta
Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show
Happy Birthday Lionel Richie
 3 hours ago
06.20.17
Thriller 3D’ Will Resurrect Michael Jackson This Summer
 4 hours ago
06.20.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Stevie And Joseline Try To Work…
 12 hours ago
06.20.17
‘Bachelorette’ Recap: The Guys Match Wits While Rachel…
 14 hours ago
06.20.17
Warner Bros. Turning Michael Brown Shooting Into A…
 15 hours ago
06.20.17
Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls
 16 hours ago
06.20.17
Keyshia Cole Officially Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 19 hours ago
06.20.17
Black Woman Shares Skin Cancer Survival Story: ‘Please…
 20 hours ago
06.20.17
Tough Love Or Too Much? Mother Publicly Strikes…
 21 hours ago
06.20.17
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American…
 24 hours ago
06.19.17
BMM 2016
Photos