Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tough Love Or Too Much? Mother Publicly Strikes Daughter For Being Disobedient

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Mother and daughter arguing in living room

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty


A divorced mother of four is going viral for striking her daughter in the face after the teen “bossed up” on her. It appears the young  girl had been fighting another girl moments before the incident occurred.

After receiving polarizing backlash for how she disciplined the young girl, she wrote a lengthy on Facebook to defend her name.

While some feel the mother went too far hitting her daughter and calling her out of her name, others feel her actions were justified. What say you?

RELATED STORIES:

Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To The Streets

NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic Surgeries

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

3 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Tough Love Or Too Much? Mother Publicly Strikes Daughter For Being Disobedient

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sharpton Atlanta
Rev. Al Sharpton Doesn’t Care What You Think…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her…
 2 hours ago
06.20.17
'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show
Happy Birthday Lionel Richie
 3 hours ago
06.20.17
Thriller 3D’ Will Resurrect Michael Jackson This Summer
 4 hours ago
06.20.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Stevie And Joseline Try To Work…
 12 hours ago
06.20.17
‘Bachelorette’ Recap: The Guys Match Wits While Rachel…
 14 hours ago
06.20.17
Warner Bros. Turning Michael Brown Shooting Into A…
 15 hours ago
06.20.17
Michelle Obama Hosts Bootcamp Weekend With Her Girls
 16 hours ago
06.20.17
Keyshia Cole Officially Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 19 hours ago
06.20.17
Black Woman Shares Skin Cancer Survival Story: ‘Please…
 20 hours ago
06.20.17
Tough Love Or Too Much? Mother Publicly Strikes…
 21 hours ago
06.20.17
Beyonce Knowles (lead singer, key somgwriter) and her father Mathew Knowles (manager) of the pop tri
The Beyhive Wants Matthew To Know The Twins…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Wheel of Fortune
“Wheel Of Fortune” Features Slave Images On Their…
 23 hours ago
06.19.17
Is Lionel Richie Being Considered As An American…
 24 hours ago
06.19.17
BMM 2016
Photos