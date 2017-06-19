Tough Love Or Too Much? Mother Publicly Strikes Daughter For Being Disobedient

A divorced mother of four is going viral for striking her daughter in the face after the teen “bossed up” on her. It appears the young girl had been fighting another girl moments before the incident occurred.
After receiving polarizing backlash for how she disciplined the young girl, she wrote a lengthy on Facebook to defend her name.
While some feel the mother went too far hitting her daughter and calling her out of her name, others feel her actions were justified. What say you?
