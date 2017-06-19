‘Power’ Actress Naturi Naughton Reveals The Differences Between Her And The Character ‘Tasha’

Power is back on June 25!
Like most people, the TJMS crew can’t wait for its return. Naturi Naughton, who plays “Tasha”, called in to discuss what we can expect this season from the hit series and her character, explaining, “this is the year you get to see all of her [Tasha’s] complexity.”
Check out the full interview below.
(Photo: Marc Baptiste)
