Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis While Seven Months Pregnant

We already know thatcan do anything while pregnant—she even won the Australian Open earlier this year with a bun in the oven.

Even as her belly grows bigger and bigger, it’s clear that the seven months pregnant tennis icon can still get her forehand on! The receipts? Peep this video that the 36-year-old posted on Instagram:

She’s clearly still got it! There’s a reason why they call her the GOAT!

While her pregnancy is healthy and happy, Williams definitely has had some complaints about her ever-changing body:

Tummy itches. Don't scratch right? Just rub more cream… — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 14, 2017

Any tips for pregnant ladies that can't sleep comfortably on the road?? I'm desperately missing my @tempurpedic — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2017

I have heartburn 😥 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 15, 2017

No heartburn tonight. I also had no spicy food 😪😭. Is this my future for the next several months? I live for peppers on peppers on peppers. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 17, 2017

New mom Ciara had some sound advice for her friend:

Scratch it sister scratch it 😂 — Ciara (@ciara) June 15, 2017

As we previously reported, back in April on Snapchat Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy with husband-to-be — and Reddit co-founder — Alex Ohanian.

Congrats Serena and Alex as you await your little bundle of joy!

