Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis While Seven Months Pregnant

Even with a growing baby bump, the champ can still get her forehand on!

2017 Australian Open - Day 2

Source: Quinn Rooney / Getty


We already know that Serena Williams can do anything while pregnant—she even won the Australian Open earlier this year with a bun in the oven.

Even as her belly grows bigger and bigger, it’s clear that the seven months pregnant tennis icon can still get her forehand on! The receipts? Peep this video that the 36-year-old posted on Instagram:

She’s clearly still got it! There’s a reason why they call her the GOAT!

While her pregnancy is healthy and happy, Williams definitely has had some complaints about her ever-changing body:

New mom Ciara had some sound advice for her friend:

As we previously reported, back in April on Snapchat Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy with husband-to-be — and Reddit co-founder — Alex Ohanian.

Congrats Serena and Alex as you await your little bundle of joy!

Little Champ On The Way: Serena Williams' Winning Baby Bump

