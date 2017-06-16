Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Long Live The Chief: Barack Obama Praises Jay-Z For His Induction Into The Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame

Former President Barack Obama had some touching words for Jay-Z as he was honored by the Songwriter's Hall Of Fame.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty


President Barack Obama took a momentary pause from his private citizen post-White House life to celebrate one of the greatest lyricists of our time.

Obama had a very touching message for Jay-Z as he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

#44 laid out all the similarities between himself in the BK-born rapper, explaining they both overcame the odds to position themselves for greatness.

“I think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us as younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” Obama explained.

“We know what it’s like to not have a father around. We know what it’s like to not come from much, and to know people who didn’t get the same breaks we did.”

He added, jokingly, that they both “have wives that are significantly more popular than we are.”

Obama also referenced the nods he gave to Jay-Z during his presidency, including a Twitter shoutout to Jay as he prepped for his final State Of The Union address.

It was a touching tribute, to an artist whose career spans decades.

Jay-Z was not in attendance (Twin watch, perhaps?), but he did take to Twitter to thank his inspirations:

RELATED LINKS

Beyonce &amp; Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At Their Carter Push Party

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé &amp; Jay Z

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Long Live The Chief: Barack Obama Praises Jay-Z For His Induction Into The Songwriter’s Hall Of Fame

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Amazing Pics Of Parenthood Starring The Carters!
 7 hours ago
06.18.17
Beyonce Gives Birth To Twins!
 7 hours ago
06.18.17
Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé…
 10 hours ago
06.18.17
Like A Boss! Watch Serena Williams Play Tennis…
 18 hours ago
06.18.17
#PhilandoCastile: Celebrity Twitter Reactions To The Not Guilty…
 22 hours ago
06.17.17
Steve Harvey Says His Dirty Water Joke Was…
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Janet Jackson Heads To Divorce Court
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Toya Wright Beef
 1 day ago
06.18.17
Karrueche Tran Gets 5-Year Restraining Order Against Chris…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Actor Demetrius Shipp Opens Up About His Experience…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Jada Pinkett Smith Has Some Issues With The…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
Kenya Moore On Her Surprise Nuptials: “This Man…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
Beyoncé Names Four Phenomenal Women As ‘Formation’ Scholarship…
 2 days ago
06.18.17
USA - Presidential Election 2012 - President Barack Obama
Did President Obama Reveal The Sex Of Beyonce’s…
 2 days ago
06.16.17
BMM 2016
Photos