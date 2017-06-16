Entertainment News
Beyoncé Names Four Phenomenal Women As ‘Formation’ Scholarship Recipients

Meet the outstanding women of color who were announced as recipients.

Foxy NC staff
On Thursday, Beyoncé released the names of four exceptional women as the winners of the Formation Scholars Award.

The phenomenal recipients include Sadiya Ramos, a sophomore studying dance at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Avery Youngblood, a second-year graphic design student at the Parsons School of Design, Maya Rogers, a Howard University graduate student studying music therapy and Bria Page, a junior studying English at Spelman College.

The Grammy Award-winning singer initially announced the scholarship program in April to celebrate the one year anniversary of her mutli-platinum album “Lemonade.” The scholarship falls within the singer’s BeyGOOD initiative.

Each recipient will receive $25,000 and maintained a 3.5 gap average during their tenure in their respective programs. They were selected after submitting an essay which detailed how Lemonade inspired them to pursue their educational goals.

We wish each of them luck in their future endeavors and continue them to keep shining!

To learn more about the scholarship and the recipients, click here.

