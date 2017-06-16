Entertainment News
Kenya Moore On Her Surprise Nuptials: “This Man Is The Love Of My Life”

In our best Suge Avery voice, "She's married now!"

Foxy NC staff
2017 Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


The Internets were buzzing this week when photos of Kenya Moore getting married on a private beach in St. Lucia hit the web.

Now the reality star has confirmed the speculations: She’s married now!

In an exclusive with People, the Atlanta housewife said she was ‘ecstatic’ about wedding her hubby.

“This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife,” she explained.

Little is known about Moore’s mystery man and their relationship. But according to the People, her beau is a businessman who she met a year ago and started dating a few months later. They are deciding to keep his identity private for now. When does the next season of ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ air again?

Congrats, Kenya!

