Did President Obama Reveal The Sex Of Beyonce’s Twins?

Yesterday, Jay Z was the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. President Obama recorded a video for the event where he talked about the similarities between Jay Z and himself.

However, the fact that President Obama may have let the sex of the twins slip is what everyone has been talking about.

Obama kept national intelligence info quiet for 8 years, but revealed the sex of Bey and Jay twins. Fascinating. — keyah bin laden (@kiaspeaks) June 16, 2017

Obama just said "Jay Z & I are both fools for ours daughters well he's going to have me beat when them 2 twins show up" so…3 girls? pic.twitter.com/1zjc5cHX9E — GEM (@ROZtheCreator) June 16, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark