Did President Obama Reveal The Sex Of Beyonce’s Twins?

Karen Clark
USA - Presidential Election 2012 - President Barack Obama

Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty

Yesterday, Jay Z was the first hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. President Obama recorded a video for the event where he talked about the similarities between Jay Z and himself.

However, the fact that President Obama may have let the sex of the twins slip is what everyone has been talking about.

 

 

14 photos Launch gallery

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

BMM 2016
Photos