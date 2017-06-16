2017 Juneteenth Celebration Schedule

Join Foxy 107/104 and Spectacular Magazine, Saturday, June 18th for the 13th Annual NC Juneteenth Celebration in Durham.

The event will be held on East Main St. (between. Roxboro and Dillard Streets) from 1am til 10pm. Juneteenth features Sunshine Anderson, vendors, food, a health fair, motivational speakers, kid’s activities and great entertainment.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

1:00 – 1:15: Opening

1:15 – 1:30: Elite Dance Group

1:30 – 1:45: Dwissh [Comedy]

1:45 – 2:00: Bull City Cheer

2:00 – 2:10: COCO MCMILLIAN

2:10 – 3:00: The Loving Sisters [gospel]

3:00 – 3:10: KIMBERLY MICHELLE

3:10 – 4:00: “Mr. Smooth” Thomas [Jazz Band]

4:00 – 4:10: SAMMY SOUL

4:10 – 4:30: Vinnie Dangerous [hip-hop]

4:30 – 4:40: MALLY EVANS

4:40 – 5:00: Dwissh [Comedy]

5:00 – 5:10: TE’CHAN

5:10 – 5:45: Jay Renee [Jazz]

5:45 – 6:00: The Gifted Arts [Dance/Step]

6:00 – 6:15: Keynote Address – Desmera Gatewood

6:15 – 7:00: Hot Buttered Soul [R&B, Soul]

7:00 – 7:30: JB & Friends [Jazz]

7:30 – 7:40: JUSTIN THE BELOVED

7:40 – 8:15: Chit Nasty [Funk, Soul]

8:15 – 8:25: MR. CHENIER — THE AMBASSADOR OF R&B

8:25 – 9:05: Tha Materials (neo-soul)

9:05 – 9:20: Empower Dance Group

9:20 – 9:45: Sunshine Anderson (R&B)

