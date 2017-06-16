Entertainment News
#BlackLove: We Are Living For This Super Cute Couple Moment Between Niecy Nash And Her Husband

The "Claws" star and her boo Jay Tucker are the cutest thing ever.

Foxy NC staff
Los Angeles Mission Thanksgiving For The Homeless

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


Comedian and actress Niecy Nash and her adorable husband Jay Tucker are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals.

The Claws star took to Instagram to share a tender and hilarious “Throwback Thursday” moment the two had where she was caught on tape with yellow rollers in her hair as she shaved her hubby’s bald head.

While some of us might have been embarrassed to have ourselves out there like that, but she was not. The two-time Emmy nominated actress for HBO’s Get On just chuckled as she played “kitchen barber” and shaped up her boo. 

How cute! We love this!

Niecy Nash was all aglow as she celebrated the release of her new book with some high-profile girlfriends. The “Soul Man” star hosted a party for the launch of It’s Hard To Fight Naked at the Luxe Rodeo Drive Hotel in Los Angeles. Jill Scott, Torrei Hart, Tami Roman and Elise Neal among others all came out to celebrate their girl’s advice book. Niecy’s hubby was also in the house to support his favorite woman. And, just like at her wedding, the funny lady asked her good friend Brandy to sing for the event in Beverly Hill! Fip through the slideshow for a snapshot of the book bash!

