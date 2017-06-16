BlackLove: We Are Living For This Super Cute Couple Moment Between Niecy Nash And Her Husband

Comedian and actress Niecy Nash and her adorable husband Jay Tucker are the epitome of #RelationshipGoals.
The Claws star took to Instagram to share a tender and hilarious “Throwback Thursday” moment the two had where she was caught on tape with yellow rollers in her hair as she shaved her hubby’s bald head.
While some of us might have been embarrassed to have ourselves out there like that, but she was not. The two-time Emmy nominated actress for HBO’s Get On just chuckled as she played “kitchen barber” and shaped up her boo.
How cute! We love this!
DON’T MISS:
He’s Cancelled: Steve Harvey Mocks Flint Resident “Enjoy Your Nice Brown Glass Of Water” ‘
Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestant Accused Of Sexual Assault Speaks Out Against Allegations
Hip-Hop Hall Of Fame To Open 20-Story Museum In Harlem
Photos: Niecy Nash launches new book
10 photos Launch gallery
Photos: Niecy Nash launches new book
1. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 1 of 10
2. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 2 of 10
3. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 3 of 10
4. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 4 of 10
5. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 5 of 10
6. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 6 of 10
7. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 7 of 10
8. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 8 of 10
9. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 9 of 10
10. Niecy Nash’s book bashSource:Photo courtesy Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours