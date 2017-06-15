Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissed In Case of Kendrick Johnson, Teen Found Dead In Rolled Up Gym Mat

The parents of Kendrick Johnson filed a wrongful death lawsuit after their son was found rolled up in a mat in 2013.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

School Bus Crime Scene

Source: RonBailey / Getty


The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson has been dismissed, CNN reports.

Johnson was a Georgia high school athlete who was found dead, rolled up in a gym mat, back in January 2013. His cause of death was ruled “accidental,” with the state autopsy claiming he died of “positional asphyxia.”

His parents, Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson, believed their son was killed, and filed a $100 million lawsuit against local and state officials.The suit named Johnson’s former schoolmates, Branden Bell, Brian Bell and their father, FBI special Agent Rick bell as defendants.

U.S. district Judge W. Louis Sands threw out the case, citing the parents “failed to serve defendants with their amended lawsuit in a timely manner,” according to CNN.

The attorney for the Bell family, Patrick T. O’Connor, said in a statement, “We’re pleased to see the case dismissed once again. The case was meritless from the beginning and has now been dismissed twice,”

“The only thing remaining is for the Superior Court of Lowndes County to make an award of attorney’s fees in favor of the defendants,” O’Connor added.

SOURCE: CNN

MORE NEWS

He’s Cancelled: Steve Harvey Mocks Flint Resident “Enjoy Your Nice Brown Glass Of Water”

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Shot In Virginia Shooting

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissed In Case of Kendrick Johnson, Teen Found Dead In Rolled Up Gym Mat

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Kenya Moore Is Married?!?!?
 1 hour ago
06.16.17
"All Eyes On Me" Movie Screening
Radio One Raleigh Celebrates The Release Of “All…
 2 hours ago
06.16.17
#BlackLove: We Are Living For This Super Cute…
 14 hours ago
06.16.17
Black Police Officers Prove To Be Heroes During…
 23 hours ago
06.16.17
‘Love Connection’ Hunk Michael Greene Wants To Be…
 24 hours ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 24 hours ago
06.15.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Steve Harvey To Flint Resident: “Enjoy Your Nice…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestant Accused Of Sexual Assault…
 1 day ago
06.16.17
Rae Dawn Chong;Whoopi Goldberg;Bennet Guillory;Oprah Winfrey In 'The Color Purple'
White Actress Claims Steven Spielberg Has Never Cast…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
WATCH: “Insecure” Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally…
 1 day ago
06.16.17
NeNe Leakes Regally Reveals Her Return To ‘RHOA’:…
 2 days ago
06.15.17
Is Beyoncé In Labor?
 2 days ago
06.15.17
Guess Who’s A Dad Now
 2 days ago
06.14.17
WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos